TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 281 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.39. 30,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a market cap of $151.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

