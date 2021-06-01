TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.91 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

