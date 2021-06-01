TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 78,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.86. The stock had a trading volume of 127,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

