TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 877,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,504,000 after buying an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.25. The stock had a trading volume of 360,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $503.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

