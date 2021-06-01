TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

C stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,589,180. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.