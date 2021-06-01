TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.41. 99,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,157. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

