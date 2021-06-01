Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$12.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.25.

TSE CVE opened at C$10.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.23. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.0281326 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

