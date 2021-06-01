Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
TPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.
Turning Point Brands stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.53. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.
In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
