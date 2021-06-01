Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

TPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.53. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

