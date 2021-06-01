Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $339.90 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.12 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

