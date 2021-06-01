Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

