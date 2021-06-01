Tygh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,501 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $477.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.