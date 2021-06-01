Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

NYSE:UI opened at $301.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

