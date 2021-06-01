Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBSFY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

