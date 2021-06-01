UDR (NYSE:UDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.92

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 4144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in UDR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 70,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 21.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 453,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 81,299 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

