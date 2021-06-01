Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0938 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $23.45 million and $380,939.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00295865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00189124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.32 or 0.01001490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

