UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.03

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNCFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

