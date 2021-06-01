Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Hits $739.90 Million

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Uniswap has a total market cap of $15.05 billion and $739.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.61 or 0.00073167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,714,822 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.