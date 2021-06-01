United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.10% of United Bankshares worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after buying an additional 189,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 100,392 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

United Bankshares stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.37. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,505 shares of company stock worth $2,727,662. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.