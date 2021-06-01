Unity Software (NYSE:U) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unity Software (NYSE:U) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.57 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on U. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion and a PE ratio of -81.43. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average of $121.17.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 24,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total value of $2,362,016.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,076,519.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 722,611 shares of company stock valued at $69,071,822 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software accounts for about 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

