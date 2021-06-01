USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.39

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.39 and last traded at $107.04, with a volume of 189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USNA. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.57.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

