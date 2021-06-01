Vai Market Capitalization Achieves $98.75 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002462 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $98.75 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vai has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00061239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.96 or 0.00299704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00189556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.55 or 0.00981964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00032428 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 108,322,620 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

