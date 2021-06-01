VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RTH opened at $170.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.58. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.31 and a fifty-two week high of $177.79.

