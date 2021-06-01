Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $190,581,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,440,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.02. 21,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,773. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $190.24 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

