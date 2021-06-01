Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30.

