Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,321. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.77 and a one year high of $388.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

