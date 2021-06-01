Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after buying an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,589,000 after buying an additional 329,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after buying an additional 162,713 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $66.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

