Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $219.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

