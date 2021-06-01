Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.27. 106,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,892. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $149.85 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

