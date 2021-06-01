Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Cut by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.1% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.21. 53,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,892. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

