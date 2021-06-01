Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $142.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.86. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $119.99 and a 1-year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.