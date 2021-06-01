Vanilla Network Price Reaches $16.71 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $16.71 or 0.00045136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $10.74 million and $25,447.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00061239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.96 or 0.00299704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00189556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.55 or 0.00981964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00032428 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 827,569 coins and its circulating supply is 642,409 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

