Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce sales of $370,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

VBLT stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.95. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $229,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

