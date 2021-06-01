Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $350.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VEEV. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.65.

VEEV opened at $291.34 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.04 and a 200-day moving average of $274.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 31.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $1,576,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $10,695,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

