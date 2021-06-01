Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.69% of Ventas worth $138,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after acquiring an additional 392,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after acquiring an additional 94,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,136,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,489. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -221.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

