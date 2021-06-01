Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 897,800 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the April 29th total of 664,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Verano stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Verano has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNOF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

