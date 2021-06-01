VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. VEREIT accounts for about 10.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $31,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,874,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,384,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VER traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. 13,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

