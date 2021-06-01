Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $640,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,416 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

NYSE DKS opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

