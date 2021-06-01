Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,444 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.