Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 873 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

