Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $2,251,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,944 shares of company stock valued at $21,072,210. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXST opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day moving average of $129.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

