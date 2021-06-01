Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $320,000 Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $15,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,202,000 after purchasing an additional 538,073 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 151,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $759.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.