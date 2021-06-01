Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $245,000 in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 965.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 91,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Editas Medicine by 36.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Truist cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.