Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

