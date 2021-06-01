Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

AL stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

