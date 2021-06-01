Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

