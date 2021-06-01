Vertex Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 21,887 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,585% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,299 put options.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

VTNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

