Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

