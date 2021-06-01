Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.70. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

