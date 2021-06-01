Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

