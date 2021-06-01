Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

